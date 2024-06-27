HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Sells $607,693.46 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $607,693.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,195.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Navam Welihinda sold 17,397 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $582,277.59.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Navam Welihinda sold 3,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $83,520.00.

HCP stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HashiCorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

