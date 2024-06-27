Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $52.00 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 468,977 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.