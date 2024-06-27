Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $138.21 and last traded at $137.93, with a volume of 309807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.86.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,052.15 and a beta of 1.14.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
