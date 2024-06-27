Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at TD Cowen

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRND. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Grindr Stock Up 3.8 %

GRND traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 2,087,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

In other news, CEO George Arison sold 83,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $848,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,029,027 shares in the company, valued at $30,744,624.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grindr news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Arison sold 83,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $848,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,029,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,744,624.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,778,172 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,194 in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Grindr by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grindr by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grindr in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

