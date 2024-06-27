Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 10,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 37,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Greenland Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. Research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

