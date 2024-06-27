Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,760 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. 191,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,582. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.