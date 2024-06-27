Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Sells 461 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises about 2.4% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth $397,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 212,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 214,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

