Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 145,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,674,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 74,609 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

