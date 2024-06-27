Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

NYSE GRP.U traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.17. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

