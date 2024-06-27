Granite Construction Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GVA

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.