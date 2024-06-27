GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1490612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
GoviEx Uranium Price Performance
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.