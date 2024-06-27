Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.43 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

