GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Insider Buys $47,500.00 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

