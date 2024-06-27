Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Up 4.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 511,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,785,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globalstar

Globalstar Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,454 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 697,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 57.3% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,505,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,866 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.