Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.75. 17,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 33,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

