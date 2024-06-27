Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.75. 17,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 33,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th.
Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
