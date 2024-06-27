Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.70

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 21112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

