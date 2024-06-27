Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) VP Sells $33,033.21 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Getty Images stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 1,162,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Recommended Stories

