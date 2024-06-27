Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CMO Sells $20,071.22 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 6,214 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $20,071.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:GETY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,181. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GETY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

