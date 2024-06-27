Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CMO Sells $20,071.22 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 6,214 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $20,071.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Getty Images Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:GETY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,181. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.35.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Getty Images
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.