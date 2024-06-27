Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$2.02. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Geodrill Price Performance
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.74 million for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2167488 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.
