Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after acquiring an additional 313,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GPC traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.49.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

