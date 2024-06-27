Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,512,400 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the May 31st total of 590,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.4 days.

Shares of CMPRF remained flat at $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Gentera has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

