Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Down 1%

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL)'s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62). 572,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 826,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.63).

Geiger Counter Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.09. The firm has a market cap of £63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

