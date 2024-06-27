GateToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.59 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $7.74 or 0.00012577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $721.80 million and $3.59 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,230,877 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,205,490.21994488 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.66823792 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,391,335.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

