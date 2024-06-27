Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $67.54

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.54, but opened at $66.00. Futu shares last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 295,121 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

Futu Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

