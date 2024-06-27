Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Update

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of FDCHF remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Funding Circle has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.