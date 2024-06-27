Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Update

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of FDCHF remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Funding Circle has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.96.
Funding Circle Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Funding Circle
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.