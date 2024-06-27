Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Trading Up 0.6%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 3,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 27,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Fuji Electric Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

Featured Stories

