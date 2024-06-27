FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading 0.3% Higher

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 12,552 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 458.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

