Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,024,341 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 31,836 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,680,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,091,581. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

