Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 target price on Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:FRU opened at C$13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.66 and a one year high of C$15.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.95.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

