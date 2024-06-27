Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 1.2 %

FRHLF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 24,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,092. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

