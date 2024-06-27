Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Freehold Royalties Trading Down 1.2 %
FRHLF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 24,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,092. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
