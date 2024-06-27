Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.63

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.53, with a volume of 14232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 73,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

