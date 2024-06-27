Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 310 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.91. 874,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.