Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after buying an additional 243,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amgen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after buying an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,539 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.18. 1,019,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

