Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $27.34 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $783.46. The company had a trading volume of 142,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,370. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $777.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $792.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
