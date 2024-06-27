Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Salesforce by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $893,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,787 shares of company stock valued at $149,773,683. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Shares of CRM traded up $12.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,389,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,841. The firm has a market cap of $247.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.43 and a 200 day moving average of $276.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

