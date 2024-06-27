Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,875,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 692,223 shares.The stock last traded at $28.12 and had previously closed at $27.82.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 364,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 218,172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

