FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $4,466,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.