Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Up 1,038.1% in June

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 1,038.1% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 makes up approximately 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,728. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%.

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

