Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.7% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.31. 12,330,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 50,798,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 187.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,814 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

