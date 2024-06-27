Flare (FLR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.78 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $8.78 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,862,509,763 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02463683 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $12,565,532.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

