Flagstar Advisors Inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 90.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

