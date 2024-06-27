Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.41. 97,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,436. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

