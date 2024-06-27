Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMCV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,591. The company has a market cap of $601.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

