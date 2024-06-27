Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 54,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 61,210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,659,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,777. The stock has a market cap of $834.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $72.92.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

