Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 41,854 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 2,301,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,407. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.