Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 4,375 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. 4,252,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

