Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.72. 2,662,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

