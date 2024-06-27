First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 84.6% in June

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,789. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $952.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

