First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 820,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,771. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.