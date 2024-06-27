First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6379 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 162,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,284. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $122.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.