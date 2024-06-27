First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6379 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 162,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,284. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $122.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.